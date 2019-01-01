Man United are 'going places' - Rashford sees an end to tough times under Solskjaer

Having fired Manchester United past Chelsea in the Carabao Cup, Marcus Rashford can see light at the end of the tunnel for the Red Devils.

Marcus Rashford believes are "definitely going places" after their 2-1 victory over on Wednesday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side made it three away wins in a row in all competitions thanks to Rashford's double at Stamford Bridge, which secured their place in the quarter-finals.

Rashford, who missed a penalty before scoring in the weekend's 3-1 Premier League win at , broke the deadlock from the spot in the first half and secured the win with a spectacular free-kick after Michy Batshuayi had drawn Chelsea level.

The Red Devils appeared to be facing a crisis when they lost 1-0 to struggling on October 6, but they claimed a creditable 1-1 draw with before their three-game winning run on the road.

Their upturn in form has left Rashford feeling confident that better times are on the horizon.

"We have been in a tough place," he told Sky Sports. "We are still getting through that phase and the only way to do it is to fight your way through it.

"The main focus for us is just improvement and development because we are definitely going places.

"We have done a lot of good work. The start of the season wasn't exactly what we expected but we have got to get through it and get back to winning games."

Rashford's decisive strike, his fifth career goal against Chelsea, was a stunning free-kick from 30 yards out that dipped and swerved past the helpless Willy Caballero.

The international says training with the Carabao Cup ball gave him the belief to try his luck from distance.

"To be honest, it was the balls," he said. "When we were training with them and we were shooting, there was this up-and-down motion and they can go anywhere. Thankfully, today it went in the top corner. It is a positive day."

Rashford was also relieved to keep his cool from the penalty spot, having been denied by Tim Krul against Norwich.

"You always step forward to take it and when the moment comes it is just about trying to be relaxed. Thankfully, today I was," he added.

"It made the game a little bit easier for us but the second goal was the one that killed the game."