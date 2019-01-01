Man-of-the-match winner Idrissa Gueye hails Everton’s ‘fantastic’ win vs. Chelsea

Marco Silva’s men shocked the Blues to end their two-game winless run and the Senegal international has praised the team’s effort

Idrissa Gueye has lauded ’s 2-0 win over in Sunday’s Premier League game at Goodison Park.

Goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson helped the Toffees return to winning ways following their stalemate with and loss to .

The 29-year-old midfielder delivered a sterling performance in the encounter helping his side to keep a clean sheet and was rewarded with the man-of-the-match award.

Following the impressive showing, the former man has taken to the social media to express his feelings.

“Fantastic result at home. Proud of the team for the three points and a clean sheet! Honoured to receive the MOTM,” Gueye tweeted.

Gueye will hope to replicate the form when take on Madagascar in their African Cup of Nations qualifying tie and friendly game with Mali on March 22 and 26 respectively.