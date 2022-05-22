Man City and Man Utd honour Manchester Arena bombing victims with special shirts for Premier League final day

Man City and Man Utd will honour the 22 people who lost their lives five years ago in the terrorist attack at Manchester Arena.

On May 22, 2017, a suicide bomber detonated a device in his backpack as men, women and children exited the venue following an Ariana Grande concert.

Alongside the 22 individuals we were killed, an additional 1,000 innocent people were injured in the blast.

How are the Manchester teams paying tribute to victims?

Both City and United will take to the pitch with bee symbols printed on their shirts, a sign that became a marker of unity and strength following the attack.

Both teams will also wear black armbands as a sign of respect for those lost.

Article continues below

In addition, City club ambassador Mike Summerbee will lay a wreath of remembrance in the at the Glade of Light memorial – opened earlier in May by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – and another in the memorial garden at Etihad Stadium.

In April, City hosted a 'Manchester Remembers' match at their training ground, which raised over £80,000 for charities set up by families of the victims.

The Manchester worker bee will take pride of place on our away shirts this afternoon.



🐝 #ManchesterTogether #MUFC | #CRYMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 22, 2022

Further reading