Manchester City v Manchester United

Man City left furious as Fred isn't penalised for handball in Manchester derby with VAR taking centre stage again

Comments()
Getty Images

Manchester United saw VAR award them one penalty in a derby date with Manchester City, with the Blues left incensed after seeing another call against Fred waved away.

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher told Premier League Productions of a decision on the stroke of half-time: "I think with the way the law is set up it’s not a penalty. It hits his arm no doubt about it but he’s on the floor, his arm’s close to his body. It strikes him, nothing more. And the referee quite rightly doesn’t give a penalty and the VAR backs him up."

Article continues below

United legend Ryan Giggs added: "Yeah. Definitely no penalty."

Editors' Picks

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez said : "I can see both ways. I know the law and that’s a little bit interpretation. Again, is Fred using the arm because he’s falling to the ground? Then it’s a natural position. But the interpretation could be that it’s outside his body so it’s one of those actions where you need to take what the referee says."

More to follow...

Close