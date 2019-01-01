Man City leaning on experience in title race against Liverpool – Silva

The midfielder has won three Premier League titles since 2010 and the Manchester City star believes that experience will prove beneficial

David Silva is using the experience of past glory to help Manchester City in their Premier League title race with Liverpool and Tottenham.

Defending champions City have the chance to move level alongside Liverpool atop the table when they welcome Chelsea to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

There appeared to be nerves creeping into rivals Liverpool's game following back-to-back draws prior to Saturday's 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

Silva has won three Premier League titles since arriving from Valencia in 2010 and the Spanish star believes that experience will prove beneficial this season.

"I think the next one is always the most important. The experience of many years and many games in the Premier League helps you a lot in moments like this," Silva said. "Because you have experienced it before and you know exactly what can happen.

"Every game is difficult. When the opposing team closes the spaces and defends very well, we must take advantage of the chances we have. That's what happened on Wednesday [against Everton] and we managed to score the two goals.

"You are not always going to win by a big margin. I think as long as we defend well, we are always going to have chances to win the game.

"Since I arrived, we have had this pressure of having to fight for the Premier League trophy until the end. Hopefully, this season we'll be able to do it again.

"We have a squad full of great players with a lot of quality, a lot of young players and experienced ones too. I think we have a good mix and balance and that is going to be useful."

​Following Sunday's clash City will have to turn their attention to cup action, with an FA Cup fifth-round match against Newport County next up and a Champions League round of 16 clash against Schalke set for February 20.