Man City fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

Tom Maston|
Manchester City
Manchester CityPremier League

The defending champions have learned who they will kick off the new campaign against

Manchester City will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with an away clash against West Ham.

Pep Guardiola's side will then take on Bournemouth at home before facing off against Newcastle at St. James' Park.

City successfully defended their Premier League crown last season and will hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start as they aim to secure a third straight title, and fifth in six years.

GOAL brings you Man City's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Man City Premier League 2022-23 fixture list

Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.

DateKick-off timeFixture
07/08/202216:30West Ham United v Manchester City
13/08/202215:00Manchester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
20/08/202215:00Newcastle United v Manchester City
27/08/202215:00Manchester City v Crystal Palace
31/08/202220:00Manchester City v Nottingham Forest
03/09/202215:00Aston Villa v Manchester City
10/09/202215:00Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
17/09/202215:00Wolverhampton v Manchester City
01/10/202215:00Manchester City v Manchester United
08/10/202215:00Manchester City v Southampton
15/10/202215:00Liverpool v Manchester City
18/10/202219:45Arsenal v Manchester City
22/10/202215:00Manchester City v Brighton
29/10/202215:00Leicester City v Manchester City
05/11/202215:00Manchester City v Fulham
12/11/202215:00Manchester City v Brentford
26/12/202215:00Leeds United v Manchester City
31/12/202215:00Manchester City v Everton
02/01/202315:00Chelsea v Manchester City
14/01/202315:00Manchester United v Manchester City
21/01/202315:00Manchester City v Wolverhampton
04/02/202315:00Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
11/02/202315:00Manchester City v Aston Villa
18/02/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Manchester City
25/02/202315:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Manchester City
04/03/202315:00Manchester City v Newcastle United
11/03/202315:00Crystal Palace v Manchester City
18/03/202315:00Manchester City v West Ham United
01/04/202315:00Manchester City v Liverpool
08/04/202315:00Southampton v Manchester City
15/04/202315:00Manchester City v Leicester City
22/04/202315:00Brighton v Manchester City
26/04/202320:00Manchester City v Arsenal
29/04/202315:00Fulham v Manchester City
06/05/202315:00Manchester City v Leeds United
13/05/202315:00Everton v Manchester City
20/05/202315:00Manchester City v Chelsea
28/05/202316:00Brentford v Manchester City

When do Man City play Liverpool in 2022-23?

Last season's top two will again be the title favourites heading into 2022-23, meaning that their matches against one another are likely to be key in deciding who lifts the trophy in May.

They will meet for the first time on Saturday, October 15 at Anfield, with the return fixture at the Etihad Stadium coming late in the season, on Saturday, April 1.

Both games in 2021-22 finished in 2-2 draws.

When do Man City play Man Utd in 2022-23?

The first Manchester derby of the 2022-23 season takes place on Saturday, October 1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Erik ten Hag's first taste of an Old Trafford derby, meanwhile, will be played on Saturday, January 14.

City won both derbies in 2021-22, so United will no doubt be out for revenge and local bragging rights when the matches come around.

Man City tickets: Prices & how to buy

Tickets for Man City Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.

Games are divided into categories, depending on the opponent, with prices varying according to category and seat position. Games against Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal, for example, are more expensive.

Man City season tickets for 2022-23 are now sold out.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Man City games on the official club website.