Man City face goalkeeper crisis with Ederson and Steffen set to miss Leicester clash

Veteran Scott Carson is set to start after Brazil barred players from appearing in the Premier League after missing World Cup qualifiers

Manchester City are facing a goalkeeper crisis, with first choice Ederson and understudy Zak Steffen ruled out of Saturday’s game at Leicester City.

The Premier League champions will be forced to select veteran third-choice Scott Carson, who completed a permanent move on a free transfer from Derby County in the summer.

Former England international Carson had been on loan at City for the previous two seasons and made his only appearance for the club against Newcastle at the end of the last campaign - after the title had been secured.

Why will Ederson be missing?

City were among five clubs including Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Leeds United who did not release Brazilian players for an international window.

Goal confirmed that Brazilian football authorities triggered a FIFA rule preventing players appearing five days after the window ends but the Premier League is expected to lobby against the decision and hope to find a resolution.

Striker Gabriel Jesus will also be affected by the ban, although midfielder Fernandinho was not called up for the South American World Cup qualifiers.

Players travelling to red list countries would have missed several games on their return because of a 10-day isolation period in the United Kingdom.

Why is Steffen unavailable?

Steffen confirmed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with the United States national team.

The former Columbus Crew keeper, who said that he had received two vaccinations, is currently self-isolating in the US.

He will also miss the Champions League group opener against RB Leipzig on Wednesday, but Ederson will be available as it is after the five-day period when players will be barred from appearing.

What are City's options?

Carson, 34, who is a hugely popular figure in the dressing room, is the next in line, although his start in last season's 4-3 win over Newcastle was his first Premier League appearance since May 2011.

City have three goalkeepers out on loan, with Republic of Ireland International Gavin Bazunu at Portsmouth, Kosovo international Aro Muric at Adana Demirspor and England Under-20 star James Trafford at Accrington Stanley.

Academy players Cieran Slicker, 18, and Mikki van Sas, 17, could be on the bench at the King Power Stadium.

Any good injury news?

Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne have both stepped up their training during the international break after missing the last two matches through injury.

Foden has not featured in pre-season or since the start of the campaign after suffering from a foot injury on international duty with England at Euro 2020 in July.

De Bruyne has also struggled with an ankle injury suffered at the European Championships, although it is too early to say whether they will be fit enough to face Leicester.

