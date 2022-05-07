Man City consider shock free transfer move for Man United star Pogba

Manchester City are considering a move for Paul Pogba on a free transfer when his contract expires at rivals Manchester United in the summer.

And GOAL understands that the French international would be open to making the shock move when his Old Trafford deal runs out at the end of the season.

Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are also keen on the 29-year-old, who joined United for what was a world record £89.5million in 2016.

Why would City want Pogba?

Veteran midfielder Fernandinho has already confirmed he will leave the Etihad Stadium in the summer when his contract expires.

Pep Guardiola wants a replacement and Pogba is able to play both as a number six and a number eight.

Spain international Rodri has been impressive as the first choice in the holding midfielder role and talks over a new deal are expected.

What are the chances of it happening?

Pogba will not extend his six-year stay at Old Trafford and a calf injury means he has probably played his final game for the club.

City would not be able to officially finalise a move until he becomes a free agent on July 1 but he can speak to other clubs across Europe now.

The World Cup winner shared an agent, prior to Mino Raiola’s death, with Erling Haaland with City also keen to tie up a deal for the Borussia Dortmund striker.

How big would the transfer be?

A move across Manchester would be the most sensational move to hit the city since Carlos Tevez swapped Old Trafford for the blue side in 2009.

The Argentinian's signing was announced with a "Welcome To Manchester" billboard which led to former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson calling City a "small club with a small mentality" before he helped them to a Premier League title.

United signed former City academy winger Jadon Sancho from Dortmund for £73 million ($101m) last summer.

