Man City charged over title-winning pitch invasion that saw supporters snap goalposts

The Premier League club have been accused of failing to ensure their supporters act in an orderly manner

Manchester City have been charged by the Football Association (FA) for the pitch invasion that followed their Premier League title victory last season. Pep Guardiola's team secured the title in the last game of the season with a 3-2 win against Aston Villa.

The home team's fans then stormed the pitch in celebration of their success and the situation got out of hand.

What have Man City been charged with?

City are set to be punished for failing to control their supporters in the wake of the match, the FA announced on Thursday.

"Manchester City FC has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20 following its Premier League fixture against Aston Villa FC on Sunday 22 May 2022," a statement read.

"It is alleged that after the final whistle of this fixture Manchester City FC failed to ensure that its spectators – and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers – conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using threatening and/or violent behaviour whilst encroaching onto the pitch.

"Manchester City FC has until Thursday 25 August 2022 to provide a response to this charge."

What happened after Man City won the Premier League title?

City fans stormed the pitch after the final whistle of their win against Villa on May 22 to celebrate as the team finished one point above Liverpool to secure the title.

Some supporters climbed on top of a goal frame, however, and the post could not hold the weight, resulting in the crossbar snapping.

Furthermore, Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen was attacked by fans as he tried to leave the field.

A police investigation was quickly opened up and a few of the offenders have been charged while stadium bans have been handed out.