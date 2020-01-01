'Man City's aim is to produce more Phil Fodens' - Wilcox give insight into club's youth targets

The head of the academy at Etihad Stadium has highlighted the fine example an England U-21 international has set for the club's youth stars

One of 's main goals in the coming years is to "produce more Phil Fodens", according to Jason Wilcox, who has talked up the midfielder's "incredible" journey.

Foden spent eight years in the academy at Etihad Stadium before making the jump to Pep Guardiola's first team set-up in 2017, at the age of 16.

The English playmaker was handed a new six-year contract two years later, and City resisted the urge to send him out on loan amid reported interest from .

Opportunities have been few and far between for Foden, who has had to compete for a place in City's line-up alongside world-class players such as Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Ilkay Gundogan.

However, the 19-year-old has featured more prominently this season, racking up 26 appearances in all competitions in total while scoring three goals and laying on seven assists.

Guardiola has previously described Foden as the most talented player he has ever worked with, despite having coached six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi at , and he has been tipped to step up to 's senior squad in the near future.

City's academy director Wilcox has been hugely impressed by the teenager's meteoric rise to prominence and hopes he can pave the way for the next generation of stars at the Etihad.

"Phil's journey has been incredible," he told The National. "When you look at a player who has high levels of technical ability, physically great, technically great, he ticks those boxes.

"Those kind of players can play for any manager, anywhere in the world. Our aim is to produce more Phil Fodens.

"We have internal targets that we are trying to produce as many players for our first team. We are not shying away from that."

Wilcox went on to stress that City youngers aiming to tread the same path as Foden will have to be patient before being given a chance to prove themselves, with experience crucial when it comes to winning major trophies year in, year out.

"When you are 18 and 19, it is very difficult to compete at this high level, game in, game out," the City coach added.

"When you look around the [top of the] Premier League in this age group there is probably only Trent Alexander-Arnold who is a regular. That tells its own story.

"When you have got players who have played in World Cup finals and European Cup finals, the younger players have to be patient and play their turn.

"When you see how Phil plays, every young player has to show this patience. I don't think you are going to win the with a team of 18-year-olds."