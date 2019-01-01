Mali's Fousseni Diabate on target in Sivasspor defeat to Besiktas

The Leicester City loanee could not save Hakan Keles' men from bowing to their 12th league defeat of the season

Fousseni Diabate's goal was not enough to save Sivasspor from a 2-1 loss to in Monday's Turkish Super Lig outing.

The Mali youth international found the back of the net for second consecutive time in Turkish top-flight to register his second league goal since his temporary arrival from in January.

Diabate cancelled out Domagoj Vida's opener with a brilliant effort at the death of the first half as both teams headed into the break on level terms.

The 23-year-old raced through Besiktas' defence before placing his left-footed shot past an advancing Lorius Karius.

The equaliser was not enough to secure a point for the hosts as Burak Yilmaz's effort in the 87th minute restored Besiktas lead to hand Sivasspor their third defeat in their last six league outings.

Diabate was in action for the full duration of the encounter while Cote d'Ivoire's Arouna Kone was introduced as a 90th-minute substitute for Congo's Delvin Ndinga.

Sivasspor are 13th in the Turkish Super Lig table with 35 points from 29 matches and they visit Rizespor for their next league match on Saturday.