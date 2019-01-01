Mali's Bassira Toure joins Malaga on loan from AS Mande
BackpagePix
Spanish top-flight side Malaga
Her signing is coming on the heels of her impressive performance at the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations in Ghana.
She netted a brace as Mali earned a shock 2-1 win to oust hosts Ghana to progress to the semis for the first time.
For AS Mande, she has a remarkable return of 47 goals in 22 Malian women's top-flight matches last season.
Coach Antonia Contreras will hope the Malian's arrival help their cause to escape relegation.
