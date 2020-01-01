Malian Ligue 1 confirms decision to finish 2019-20 season amid coronavirus pandemic
The Malian Football Federation has announced the Ligue 1 will be completed as the world continues to battle against Covid-19.
Football in the Malian elite division was brought to a halt in March as a precaution to prevent the spread of the pandemic which has killed several people across the world.
Since the league stopped over a month ago, there was no concrete date in place for the return of Ligue 1 or other sporting activities.
However, after meeting on Monday the Malian football ruling body was keen to ensure their league continues.
“The committee, following a meeting on Monday May 4, has decided to continue with Ligue 1 2019-20 until it reaches the end, as well as the Mali Cup as soon as the health situation allows it, while conforming to the advice of the public authorities,” a statement signed by general secretary Ibrahima Sangare read.
18 games had been played before the league was brought to a hiatus – although a larger percentage of the clubs in the 23-team competition had several outstanding fixtures.
22-time champions Djoliba currently top the log having accrued 46 points from 18 appearances - four points above second-placed Stade Malien.
Ethiopia, Angola and Burkina Faso had earlier announced the cancellation of their 2019-20 league seasons.