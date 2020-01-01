Malaysian government strongly discourages 2020 season resumption

The 2020 Malaysian league is unlikely to be resumed even after the movement control order is lifted in the country.

The 2020 Malaysian league is unlikely to be resumed even after the movement control order (MCO) is lifted in the country, at least according to a recent government press conference.

When fielding questions from the press on Saturday April 25, Senior Minister of Security Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob reiterated that any type of gatherings, including football matches, will be disallowed after the MCO is lifted.

"A game of football is contested between two teams, that means 22 players. Unlike in badminton, footballers make physical contact with each other. According to the standard operating procedures, no football matches can be held even after MCO.

Article continues below

More teams

"When the MCO is lifted, it doesn't mean that the public can freely go out like before. There will be standard operating procedures (SOP) issued that will have to be adhered to, which will bar mass gatherings.

"What we don't know yet is how long the SOP will be in effect. The duration will be announced when the National Security Council finishes drawing up the SOP for the post-MCO period," he explained.

Just one day earlier, the Malaysian FA had issued a statement that while it wants the suspended 2020 season to be resumed, it will adhere to the directive issued by the government and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.