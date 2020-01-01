Malaysia Super League (MSL) 2020 return: Fixtures, format change, results, table, top scorers and everything you need to know

Get ready for the big return of MSL2020 in August with our comprehensive guide to what has happened in the season thus far and what's to come!

The 2020 MSL season kicked off when Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) welcomed in the brand new Sultan Ibrahim Stadium in a match that also doubled up as the Charity Shield. A solitary Mauricio dos Santos header was enough to give JDT the cup as well as three valuable points.

But just as the season was heating up, trouble hit when the Covid-19 pandemic began to enveloped the world. Malaysia started seeing signs of the virus spreading fast and wide in the country with Malaysian Footbal League (MFL) ordering the fourth round of the matches to be played behind closed doors even before the Movement Control Order (MCO) was announced by the Malaysian government.

It was on March 16 that Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) ordered all football activities in the country to be stopped and that included the .

Contents

When will the Malaysia Super League (MSL) return

Good news for Malaysian football fans after MFL announced on Jul 17 that the domestic competition will return in August with the first full set of matches to be played on Aug 26. The league was stopped after only four rounds of matches back in March with teams allowed to return for individual training back on Jun 15 with contact training allowed beginning of Jul 15.

MFL has also put out directive for the teams to plan for friendly matches only beginning Aug 2, a full two weeks after the first contact training.

Malaysia Super League (MSL) 2020 format

Due to the loss of four months without any matches, the resumption of MSL will see a shortened version of it with only 11 rounds of matches to be completed instead of the usual 22 rounds of matches to be played among the 12 teams in the division - precisely seeing the season cut into half.

A decision that MFL also made because of the desire not to impinge onto the 2021 season as well as the need to fulfill one of the cup competitions, which is the after the has been cancelled. The national team taking precendence from November onwards is also another reason why the remainder of the season will stay within the confines of the original calendar.

Malaysia Super League fixtures

While the full set of fixtures will only be played on Aug 26, the first match of the return will actually be the postponed match between PJ City FC and FC that was the only MD4 match that was not played because of a lack of venue.

There hasn't been any confirmation yet on the rest of the fixtures but assuming MFL intends to continue with MD5, then the first set of full fixtures are likely to be as follows;

Date Fixture Venue Aug 26 v JDT Darul Makmur Stadium Terengganu FC v Sabah Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium PDRM v Kedah KLFA Stadium Felda United v UiTM Tun Abdul Razak Stadium v Melaka Perak Stadium v PJ City Shah Alam Stadium

Malaysia Super League results

In the earlier rounds as expected JDT quickly racked up a couple of wins before being held to their first ever draw at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium by a plucky Felda United side. Meanwhile Perak started with a bang by claiming an impressive 3-1 away win over Terengganu and have stayed unbeaten in the four matches they have played thus far.

As for Pahang, they had a rocky start to the season with two successive draws but has since improved to pick up successive wins over Sabah and Melaka. Meanwhile Super League newcomers Sabah were in a decent run of form, picking up five points from their first four matches, most impressively holding Perak to a 2-2 draw at Likas Stadium.

Here's the full results of matches played thus far.

Date Teams Result Feb 28 JDT v Kedah 1-0 Feb 29 Pahang v Selangor 1-2 Feb 29 Terengganu v Perak 1-3 Feb 29 UiTM v Melaka 0-2 Mar 01 Felda United v PJ City 1-1 Mar 01 PDRM v Sabah 0-0 Mar 06 Melaka v PDRM 3-1 Mar 06 PJ City v Pahang 3-2 Mar 07 Sabah v Felda United 3-1 Mar 07 JDT v UiTM 2-1 Mar 07 Kedah v Terengganu 3-4 Mar 07 Selangor v Perak 1-1 Mar 10 PDRM v JDT 0-1 Mar 10 Pahang v Sabah 2-0 Mar 11 Felda United v Melaka 3-2 Mar 11 Perak v PJ City 2-0 Mar 11 Terengganu v Selangor 3-3 Mar 11 UiTM v Kedah 1-1 Mar 14 Sabah v Perak 2-2 Mar 14 JDT v Felda United 1-1 Mar 14 Melaka v Pahang 0-1 Mar 15 Kedah v Selangor 2-0 Mar 15 UiTM v PDRM 3-1

Malaysia Super League table

When the games came to a halt, it is no surprise that reigning champions JDT are leading the way with 10 points, two better than their nearest challenger Perak, both of whom are the only two remaining unbeaten teams in the division. Pahang's revival has seen them climbed up to third, partly helped by Melaka being docked points for salary arrears issue.

Down at the bottom, it is looking like PDRM will be the standout candidate for one of the relegation spot. Despite having secured a point from their first four matches, they are on -2 in terms of points because like Melaka, they were also docked points for salary arrears problem.

Pos Team P W D L F A GD Pts 1 JDT 4 3 1 0 5 2 3 10 2 Perak 4 2 2 0 8 4 4 8 3 Pahang 4 2 0 2 6 5 1 6 4 Sabah 4 1 2 1 5 5 0 5 5 Felda United 4 1 2 1 6 7 -1 5 6 Selangor 4 1 2 1 6 7 -1 5 7 Kedah 4 1 1 2 6 6 0 4 8 Terengganu 3 1 1 1 8 9 -1 4 9 UiTM 4 1 1 2 5 6 -1 4 10 PJ City 3 1 1 1 4 5 -1 4 11 Melaka* 4 2 0 2 7 5 2 3 12 PDRM* 4 0 1 3 2 7 -5 -2

*Melaka and PDRM have been docked points because of salary arrears.

Malaysia Super League top scorers

Terengganu FC's new striker Dominique da Sylva is leading the charge for the Golden Boot after four rounds of matches played with four goals scored thus far although all four of those have come in a single match, in that incredible 4-3 come from behind win over Kedah at Darul Aman Stadium.

Behind the Mauritanian is a quartet of players in Kpah Sherman, Ivan Carlos, Shahrel Fikri and Ifedayo Olusegun. Incredibly, Shahrel is the only local player there, revelling in a new role given to him by Mehmet Durakoviv alongside Guilherme de Paula.

Pos Player Team Goals 1 Dominique da Sylva Terengganu FC 4 2 Kpah Sherman Kedah 3 Ivan Carlos Pahang 3 Shahrel Fikri Perak 3 Ifedayo Olusegun Selangor 3

