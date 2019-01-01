Malaysia more dangerous now, says Vietnam's Dung

The last time the two sides met was in the 2018 AFF Championship final last December, where Vietnam edged Malaysia 3-2 on aggregate.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Ahead of their matchday three Group G World Cup Asian qualification encounter, midfielder Do Hung Dung has spoken of the improvements made by Malaysia.

But the Hanoi FC star thinks that in the match that will take place in Hanoi this Thursday, Malaysia will not be the same side.

"That (6-0 friendly thrashing of Sri Lanka by Malaysia last Saturday) will help them get into the spirit of winning. It is clear that Malaysia has become a lot stronger compared to AFF Cup last year. We have to be very careful in the coming game against them.

"Vietnam is also a strong team, and what’s good is that we will play on our home ground, with strong support from football fans across the country," said the 26-year old player to VnExpress International.

The match will be played at My Dinh National Stadium, with Malaysia now in third place with three points after two matches, and Vietnam in fourth with one point after one match.

