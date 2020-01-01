Mahrez makes Shearer’s Premier League Team of the Week

The Algeria international delivered a superb performance as the Citizens walloped Dean Smith’s men at Villa Park

winger Riyad Mahrez has been named in Alan Shearer’s Premier League Team of the Week, following his sparkling performance against on Sunday.

The 28-year-old scored twice before setting up Sergio Aguero to complete his record-breaking hat-trick as Pep Guardiola’s men pommelled Villa 6-1.

The victory ensured the Citizens leapfrogged to second place on the Premier League table after securing 47 points from 22 games.

legend Shearer has picked the international among his best players in the week under review, following his five-star performance at Villa Park.

Mahrez, who missed out on the 2019 African Player of the Year award to and forward Sadio Mane, has now bagged nine goals and provided 13 assists in 28 appearances across all competitions this season.

The winger will hope to continue his impressive form when Manchester City take on in their next league game on Saturday.