Maguire misses final Man Utd training session ahead of Europa League final

The Red Devils captain injured ligaments in his ankle and missed the last four league games, and could miss Wednesday's clash with Villarreal

Harry Maguire did not train with his Manchester United team-mates ahead of Wednesday's Europa League final against Villarreal but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to rule him out of the clash.

The club captain missed the last four Premier League games of the season after damaging ligaments in his ankle against Aston Villa and, after he was spotted without his protective boot and crutches, there was hope he could make a recovery for the final.

But, as Solskjaer's side trained in front of the media at the Gdansk Stadium on Tuesday afternoon, the centre-back could only watch on from the dugout.

What has been said?

Solskjaer said: "We've prepared well. Anthony (Martial) didn't make it, Phil (Jones) didn't make it and Harry's going to jog up and down the sideline a bit, I reckon, and he'll probably try to join in."

Luke Shaw was also asked about Maguire and how much of a blow it would be if the England international was not fit to play.

The full-back said: “Obviously Harry is here. We’ve still got another session so we’ll see how he is but not too sure yet.

"So, we’re hoping he can be available but the main focus is the players that are out there fit to enjoy the session today and enjoy the game tomorrow.”

Who are the other options?

Should Maguire not make it the options to replace him are Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe. Bailly has made 20 appearances in all competitions this season and is the more experienced of the two, while Tuanzebe has featured 18 times this term.

What we saw

Manchester United trained in front of the media at the Gdansk Stadium on Tuesday afternoon but Solskjaer was giving nothing away with the drills they performed. In the final game before they headed back to their waterside hotel Nemanja Matic and Victor Lindelof were paired at centre-back for the bibs while Tuanzebe and Bailly were together on the other side.

Maguire sat with his coat on for the duration of the hour-long session and watched on from the dugout.

What else has been said?

In terms of team news Anthony Martial and Phil Jones are the only two who have been definitely ruled out and Solskjaer admitted that some selection decisions will be difficult.

“It's always difficult to leave players out throughout the whole season,” Solskjaer said. “A final is a reward for what you've done the whole season and then if there's a doubt between a couple it's form in the latter stages.

“We'll enjoy the last session and the players will get the team tomorrow.

"I’ll tell the team and the subs they might have to play a big part for us because it’s happened before. They can be disappointed and angry with me but be ready when you come on. Whoever starts enjoy it because you don’t get too many finals in your life."

