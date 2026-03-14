Magenta or free-to-air broadcast of TSV 1860 Munich vs. SV Wehen Wiesbaden live today: Who is showing / broadcasting the 3. Liga on Saturday on TV and via livestream?

As part of matchday 29 of the 3. Liga, TSV 1860 Munich will host SV Wehen Wiesbaden. Kick-off is at 4.30 pm at the stadium on Grünwalder Straße.

In this article,SPOXtells you how you can watch the match live on TV and via livestream today.

Magenta or free-to-air TV coverage for TSV 1860 Munich vs. SV Wehen Wiesbaden live today: Who is showing / broadcasting the 3rd Division on Saturday on TV and via livestream?

All 3. Liga matches are broadcast live on the streaming service MagentaSport. Fans can also follow the clash between the Lions and SVW there. The broadcast begins around 15 minutes before kick-off with pre-match coverage. The match can be watched both on pay-TV and via livestream on MagentaSport, though only with a paid subscription.

Topics of the week: What’s been happening at 1860 Munich?

Fans can look forward to an exciting clash in the mid-table of the 3. Liga on Saturday afternoon. TSV 1860 Munich and SV Wehen Wiesbaden are currently separated by just one point. Whilst the “Lions” have recently closed the gap on the top of the table with five consecutive wins, Wiesbaden are also looking to consolidate their position in the top half of the table.

1860 Munich recently boosted their confidence with a 1-0 away win at Viktoria Cologne, extending their winning run. The match-winner was Kevin Volland, who scored the decisive goal to put the Lions back in the promotion race. The team from the Hessian capital also secured a narrow 2-1 home win against VfB Stuttgart’s reserve side.

1860 Munich vs. Wehen Wiesbaden: Kick-off time

1860 Munich vs. Wehen Wiesbaden: Line-ups

1860 Munich vs Wehen Wiesbaden Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager M. Kauczinski Probable lineup Substitutes Manager D. Scherning

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

1860 Munich vs. Wehen Wiesbaden: Form

1860 Munich vs. Wehen Wiesbaden: Head-to-head record

1860 Munich vs. Wehen Wiesbaden: The tables

Stream anywhere in the world with a VPN

If you are abroad, you can use a VPN to watch matches via the usual providers. With NordVPN, you can establish a secure online connection from abroad. NordVPN is one of the most popular and reputable VPN providers worldwide.