Maccabi Haifa apologise to Spurs after viral 'Harry Kane on my c*ck' video

The footage emerged after the Israeli side's victory over Rostov booked them a trip to north London

Maccabi Haifa have apologised to Harry Kane and after video emerged of defender Mohammad Abu Fani telling the Spurs striker to get "on my c*ck".

Spurs are set to face the Israeli side on Thursday in the , with Haifa topping FC Rostov to book a trip to north London.

After the match, video emerged of the club's celebrations in the dressing room, with Abu Fani gesturing to the camera while insulting Kane.

On Wednesday, the club's chief executive Assaf Ben-Dov attended the pre-match press conference to issue a statement apologising to both Kane and Spurs for what was said in the video.

"I do not usually attend press conferences but this time I felt it necessary to speak up," he said.

"Following the match in Rostov, , one of our players [made an] inappropriate comment that does not respect Tottenham Hotspur player Harry Kane.

"Our club condemns such behaviour. We are a club that advocates the person before the player.

"I would like to take this opportunity to apologise to Tottenham and Harry Kane, who we greatly respect. We wish them a successful season, thank you very much."

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho and defender Matt Doherty took it in their stride, with the latter admitting that the video could serve as a bit of pre-match motivation.

"Their last match was in Rostov and after that they had time for everything - they had time to rest, to analyse," Mourinho said.

"Had time to prepare the team tactically and the reality is that in this moment, my players... the only thing they know about Maccabi is the funny video that the player did about us."

Doherty, who had not seen the video, added: "Oh really? Definitely, you can use that.

"We are pretty motivated as it is, with the players we have and the manager we have, I guess you can use that as something a little bit extra to show them who the bosses are here.

"It is something that might get mentioned but I have to see the video first of all, I will have a look after this."