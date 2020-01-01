Bonne scores late equaliser on QPR debut against Sheffield Wednesday

The Zimbabwe international announced his name as a Superhoops player in fine fashion

Macauley Bonne started his Queens Park career on a positive note after he netted deep in injury time to seal a 1-1 draw with in the Championship on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Zimbabwean was announced as Superhoops player on Friday and started the game from the bench.

After a goalless first half, Wednesday were the ones in front at Hillsborough courtesy of Yoann Barbet, who put the ball into his own net.

Bonne came on for Tom Carroll in the 64th minute and would salvage something for with his headed effort in the 94th minute from Barbet’s cross.

90+4' DEBUT GOAL FOR MACAULEY BONNE!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/nmQqhY9ygS — QPR FC (@QPR) October 3, 2020

The result sees QPR stay without a win since the opening day of the season when they beat 2-0 at Loftus Road. The following results were a 3-2 loss at Coventry City and a 1-1 draw at home to .

Bonne was signed from Charlton Athletic, where he played 40 times during the 2019-20 Championship season, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists with the Addicks ultimately relegated to League One after finishing 22nd out of the 24 teams.

Bonne was born in the English town of Ipswich to Zimbabwean parents and started his football career as a youth with the club and featured for and Colchester United, also as a youth.

It was with the latter his senior career kicked off in 2013 and he went on to appear 84 times, scoring 15 goals with one assist. During his spell at Colchester, Bonne spent time on loan at Lincoln City and Woking.

He moved to Leyton Orient in 2017 and had his most productive career stint with 45 goals and nine assists in 91 competitive outings in two seasons, before joining Charlton last summer.

Bonne has been capped twice for the Zimbabwe national team, his first coming in a 1-0 loss by Lesotho in November 2017.