Mabel Okoye fires Madrid CFF to the top with second goal of the season

The Nigerian-born Spaniard added to her season's tally as her side moved to the top after a home victory over Sporting Gijon

Mabel Okoye continued her goalscoring form as she inspired Madrid CFF to a 3-0 victory over Kholosa Biyana's Gijon in Tuesday's rescheduled Spanish Reto Iberdrola game.

The Nigerian-born Spanish youngster had opened her goal account in her side's 2-0 win over Pozuelo Alarcon on November 21 and went on to lead her side to a third win of the season, at home.

On the other hand, midfielder Biyana was handed her fifth appearance as Sporting Gijon eyed a first win of the season following a fourth consecutive draw at Pozuelo Alarcon.

More teams

The hosts went into the tie on the heels of a recent 1-1 draw at Friol as they aimed to return to winning ways, and the 19-year-old striker provided the opening goal of the match after 20 minutes.

After the restart, Victor Manuel's ladies built on their impressive start as Irene Osorio Bosqued beat goalkeeper Oihana Aldai Aranzabal to double the lead in the 52nd minute.

Hopes for a comeback were dashed when the hosts won a penalty inside the visitors' box and Paula made no mistake to guarantee the victory in the 66th minute by converting from the spot.

Okoye featured for the duration of the match and has now scored two goals in six matches this season for Madrid CFF.

Article continues below

On the other hand, South Africa's Biyana played from the start to the finish but could not rescue Sporting from a first defeat this term.

The result means Tenerife moved to the top of the log with 11 points from six matches on superior goals despite being tied with .

Leaders Madrid will hope to maintain their winning form against Parquesol on Sunday, while seventh-placed Sporting will welcome sixth-placed Friol on the same day.