Lyon forward Bertrand Traore rues missed chances against Barcelona

The French topflight outfit had to settle for a share of the spoils in Tuesday’s Champions League game against the Catalans at the Groupama Stadium

failed to convert their chances to secure victory against in the first leg of their round of 16 fixture, Bertrand Traore has admitted.

The Kids had opportunities to break the deadlock in the first-half but Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s brilliance between the sticks kept both sides levelled before the interval.

In the second half, Lyon put up in a decent performance in the defence by neutralizing their visitors’ attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele from wreaking havoc.

Traore was in action for 69 minutes before he was replaced by Lucas Tousart and the Burkina Faso international has expressed satisfaction with the team’s overall display.

"We had chances but didn't put them away,” Traore said, per Euro Sport.

"We were solid. In this kind of matches, you have to be very disciplined. A 0-0 is a rather good result ahead of the return leg."

Lyon will be looking to stun the Spanish giants when they visit Camp Nou for the return fixture on February 13 and coach Bruno Genesio is anticipating the return of captain Nabil Fekir who missed Tuesday’s encounter due to suspension.

"We know that he has what it takes, technically, to help us and to get that goal for us,” Genesio added.