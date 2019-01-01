Lukaku left out of Man Utd squad for Oslo trip as Inter rumours grow

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has once again decided to leave the Belgium international on the sidelines, with a rumoured move to Italy still on the cards

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not included Romelu Lukaku in his latest squad for their friendly with Kristiansund on Tuesday amid ongoing speculation linking him with a move to .

The striker has not seen a single minute of action during the Red Devils' pre-season campaign, missing wins against Perth Glory, Leeds, Inter and .

Solskjaer has previously insisted that 26-year-old is struggling to shake off a niggling injury, but he has taken part in training with the senior squad as well as solo fitness sessions over the last month.

Lukaku expressed a desire to play in back in April and Inter have been chasing his signature ever since, but a deal has not yet been agreed between the two clubs.

The centre-forward has been left out of Solskjaer's latest 26-man squad, which is likely to fuel rumours of an imminent move even further.

Nerazzurri boss Antonio Conte has made no secret of his desire to sign Lukaku, but the Italian giants have already reportedly seen a bid of €60m (£54m/$68m) rejected by the Red Devils.

The ex-Chelsea manager is still confident a transfer will be finalised before the August 8 deadline , as he prepares for his first season in charge at San Siro.

Solskjaer, meanwhile, is also expecting a couple of extra reinforcements at Old Trafford over the next two weeks, with Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka the only new arrivals at the club so far this summer.

Leicester's Harry Maguire is a primary target for United, while Sporting C.P.'s Bruno Fernandes has been touted for a switch to Manchester after seemingly bidding an emotional farewell to his current club .

forward Paulo Dybala has also emerged on the Red Devils' radar, with some reports suggesting that Maurizio Sarri is willing to use the Argentine as a makeweight in a bid to sign Lukaku.

Solskjaer's sole focus will remain on upcoming fixtures, however, with two matches left to play before preparations for a season opener against can begin.

After the midweek trip to Oslo, United will wrap up their International Champions Cup campaign with a clash against in Cardiff on Saturday.

The Red Devils will then host the Blues at Old Trafford on August 11, in the first meeting between Solskjaer and new Stamford Bridge boss Frank Lampard.