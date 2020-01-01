Lugano boss Jacobacci disappointed with Sasere’s wasted opportunity against Young Boys

The Nigerian forward was handed his first start at Stade de Suisse since teaming up with the Swiss side but could not help them to avoid defeat

Lugano manager Maurizio Jacobacci has expressed his disappointment after Franklin Sasere missed a glorious chance in their 3-0 defeat to in Sunday’s Swiss game.

Ivorian midfielder Yao Eloge Koffi scored two own goals in the encounter before Mohamed Camara wrapped up the victory.

Sasere joined the Cornaredo Stadium outfit last summer from Professional Football League ( ) side on a three-year deal.

More teams

The forward has since struggled for game time, having only featured in five league games for the side since his arrival in .

The forward was afforded his first start at Stade de Suisse but failed to make the most of the opportunity and wasted the few chances that came his way before he was replaced in the 46th minute.

When asked about Sasere’s missed chance in the encounter, Jacobacci expressed his displeasure at the situation.

“As for wasted opportunities, there is a bit of anger, because with a little more calmness, at least one of those goal-bound efforts could and should have been scored,” Jacobacci told the club website.

“Then it is true after conceding two goals that it is difficult to come back into the game and claim three points with a team like Young Boys".

The loss is their 11th in this campaign which ensured they dropped to seventh on the Super League table after gathering 33 points from 28 games.

Sasere is yet to open his account in the Super League and has only managed seven appearances across all competitions.

The former Ifeanyi Ubah player will hope to get a chance to play a part when Lugano take on St. Gallen in their next league game on Thursday.