Luciano Valente voiced his frustration after NEC’s match against Feyenoord, calling the outcome “a real disgrace”

Feyenoord and NEC played out a 1-1 draw on Sunday afternoon. The pivotal moment came when Philippe Sandler received a yellow card for bringing down Ayase Ueda as the Japanese striker broke through. The Feyenoord camp are baffled that it was not a red card, and Luciano Valente has also spoken out clearly on the matter.

In the second half, with Feyenoord 1–0 ahead, Ueda was sent clear, only for Sandler to misjudge the ball and haul him down.

Referee Serdar Gözübüyük kept the punishment at a yellow card, a decision Tjaronn Chery later attributed to goalkeeper Gonzalo Crettaz’s proximity to the striker. Robin van Persie voiced his displeasure immediately after the final whistle, and Valente shares that frustration.

“From what I saw, it’s a real disgrace,” Valente begins. “I still need to check the footage, so I might be saying some crazy things right now. But from my perspective on the pitch, I think it’s really terrible that he decided that way.”

“If they’d been reduced to ten men, the game would have opened up completely. It’s a massive shame.” Valente adds that the call “fits the narrative of our season”; he believes Feyenoord have faced several similar moments this term.

“Maybe we invite this sort of call, but a decision like that is out of our control. It’s a red card, end of story. I didn’t hear any other explanation from the referee. Whether he said Sandler tripped or whatever… he just awarded a free-kick,” concluded Valente.

NEC finished with ten men yet still salvaged a point through a late, late Danilo header. The result could prove costly for Feyenoord. The Rotterdam club stays second, but its slender one-point cushion over NEC, two over FC Twente and four over Ajax leaves little margin for error.