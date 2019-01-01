Lucas Moura targeting more trophies with Tottenham after Audi Cup win over Bayern Munich

The Brazil international enjoyed the pre-season win but knows nothing will rival the feeling of winning major silverware

Lucas Moura says Tottenham’s Audi Cup win over Bayern Munich will set the team up well for the season ahead - and the Brazilian has now got the taste for silverware.

Goals from Erik Lamela and Christian Eriksen saw Spurs leading the champions 2-0 at the Allianz Arena, but efforts from Jann-Fiete Arp and Alphonso Davies brought Bayern back on level terms.

A youthful Spurs side held their nerve in the resulting penalty shoot-out to lift the pre-season trophy following Tuesday’s semi-final win over Real Madrid and Moura hopes it isn’t the last cup he will get to hold this year.

"I am very happy for this because it was two hard days and two hard games," he told the club’s official website.

"I am very, very happy to get my first trophy with . It is always my objective to get trophies and to be champions, and I hope to get a lot more.

"We will work hard this season to get more trophies.

"It is very important to work hard in the pre-season. Games like this get us ready for the season because the season will be very hard.

"I think we are doing a good job and we are almost ready for the season."

The win was marred by an injury to defender Juan Foyth, who left the pitch on a stretcher after appearing to twist his ankle.

Centre-back Foyth, who has deputised at right-back following the exit of Kieran Trippier to , was replaced by the 20-year-old George Marsh.

Spurs finished with a number of young players on the pitch with Jack Roles, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga scoring the last three penalties in a 6-5 shoot-out win.

"That is very important for us," Lucas said on the youngsters’ contributions.

Article continues below

"They have a lot of quality and personality. I am sure that they have a great future with the club."

Spurs will be hopeful they don’t have to rely on the youngsters too much in the coming season, which starts with a visit from newly-promoted on August 10.

They are reported to be in advanced discussions with star Giovani Lo Celso, meanwhile, and could now be forced into adding defensive reinforcements if Foyth’s injury turns out to be serious.