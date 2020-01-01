‘Love him or loathe him, Pogba is fabulous’ – Man Utd’s attacking weapons can ‘destroy’ rivals, says Hargreaves

The former Red Devils midfielder wants to see a World Cup winner lining up alongside Bruno Fernandes as often as possible in 2020-21

Paul Pogba remains “a fabulous player”, says Owen Hargreaves, with the former midfielder of the opinion that a divisive star of the present can help the Red Devils to “destroy” opponents.

Debate regarding a international’s future at Old Trafford continues to rage, with plenty suggesting that they would be willing to offload the World Cup winner.

Mino Raiola has claimed that a second spell in England for one of his most high-profile clients is “over”, with a transfer set to be sought before a lucrative contract comes to an end in 2022.

Pogba, though, has stated his “1000 per cent” commitment to the United cause and has offered no indication that he will be pushing for the exits any time soon.

He has come back into favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and started to produce the level of performance that is expected from a player of his global profile and ability.

With that in mind, and with the Red Devils boasting a number of other creative and attacking talents at their disposal, Hargreaves believes Pogba can become a talismanic presence in Manchester.

He told Premier League Productions after seeing the 27-year-old star in a 3-2 victory over : “Paul Pogba - whether you love him or you don't - he's a fabulous player. You've got to get him on the pitch.

“I don't care that Bruno [Fernandes] is in there, he's a fabulous player, but play them all together. Look at these guys, what they can do. Look what they can create. This is what you pay for from Pogba.

“Paul and Bruno are on the same page, they barely have to look at each other, this is how good they are. Paul is the deeper one. Bruno likes to be a bit higher up the pitch. The front three are creating the space.

“When you see it all together, you think 'Jesus - these guys could destroy you.'

“Paul knows where Bruno is. Bruno knows where Mason [Greenwod] is and then Marcus can get in there. How good is that? Get the boys on the pitch and let them figure it out - they don't have to make eye contact and they can create like that.

“Over the course of 90 minutes, with Bruno, United are going to beat teams. Over the course of 38-game season, if those boys are trusted to play with that front three, forget top four - United might challenge for the league again.”

Hargreaves believes a little adventure will allow United to force their way into contention for the Premier League title, with there no need to become bogged down in plugging holes at the back.

The ex- international added: “You think about the Manchester United way, it's to outscore pretty much everyone. From last season, Manchester United want to get to the level of and . In terms of goals conceded, they are already there.

“They are almost a championship-calibre team. The difference is the goals scored between United and City, and Liverpool.

“Defensively is not really the issue. Offensively, you need to trust the boys. If they play more together, those goal numbers will be at least 85.”