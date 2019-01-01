‘Lots of strength and courage to your family’ - African stars pay tribute to Sala

After several weeks of search, the former Nantes player’s body has been identified as the one pulled out from the plane wreckage

African players have joined the world to mourn Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala who was confirmed dead on Thursday evening.

Sala boarded a Piper Malibu aircraft en route from Nantes to Cardiff on January 21, after completing a club-record move to the Premier League side.

However, the plane got missing and after several weeks of search, the wreckage of the aircraft was found and a body was pulled out from it on Wednesday.

The body was then identified as the former Nantes player's and African stars have taken to the social media to pay their tribute to the departed footballer.

SEA, When I first heard obout this crash 2 weeks ago, I felt really sad but still a had strong hope that they would find him. Today, I feel heartbroken and sorry to hear that the body recovered from the wreckage of the crashed plane was that of @emilianosala9 😢. pic.twitter.com/ySGwxNkPbB — Emmanuel Adebayor (@E_Adebayor) February 8, 2019