'Losing isn't an option' - Ferdinand issues Man Utd rallying call ahead of Liverpool clash

In stark contrast to their opponents at Old Trafford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have suffered their worst start to a season in 30 years

Rio Ferdinand has urged the players to “seize the opportunity” when they take on on Sunday, insisting that "losing isn't an option".

The Red Devils sit 14th in the Premier League table after just two wins from their eight games, with Liverpool yet to drop points in the competition this season.

And in a passionate statement on his personal Facebook page, Ferdinand has urged his former club to give everything they have when they host the leaders at Old Trafford.

“As a player who comes into the club and who isn’t local you are quickly made aware what this game means to you once you have signed - everything,” Ferdinand wrote.

“You can’t lose, you leave everything on that pitch, you win your individual battles, you give their fans nothing to shout about, you send them back across the M62 in silence...I could go on!”

“But it’s about every single one of the squad understanding the importance of Man Utd vs Liverpool.

“You would see some new players, British or foreign, after a game sitting there wide eyed saying: ‘I didn’t realise it was this mad & that the city gets so crazy leading up to the game’."

Ferdinand scored eight goals in 455 appearances for the Red Devils, and will be fondly remembered by United fans for his efforts against Liverpool among several other accomplishments.

The defender netted a famous stoppage time winner against the Reds in January 2006 in a 1-0 victory, before going on to score another against Liverpool later that year in a 2-0 win at Old Trafford.

The former captain also scored the last goal at Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson, and has now urged the current players to make the occasion a memorable one for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“Losing just isn’t an option and today that couldn’t apply more. The position Man Utd are in adds even more pressure on the players.

“The players have to see this game as a huge opportunity for themselves as individuals and as a team to be the catalyst for a bright new future by playing an important role in getting a win.

“Seize the opportunity should be the mentality going into this game. Go and do it."