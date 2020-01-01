Logrono confirm Boho contract extension until 2022

The forward was keen to make a return to the Spanish capital but Gerardo Leon's team successfully managed to keep her at the club

Equatorial Guinea international Jade Boho has signed a new two-year contract with Spanish side Logrono.



The Primera Iberdrola club took to its social media platforms to announce the news, saying Boho will remain at the club until at least June 2022.

The striker arrived from rivals Madrid CFF in 2018 on her return from , where she featured for Bristol Academy and Reading during her two-season stint with the Women's outfits.

The 2012 African Women's Cup of Nations winner, who previously won three Spanish titles with , shone in 30 outings on her debut season, scoring nine goals in the 2018-19 campaign.

Her immense contribution in Logrono's relegation escape saw the club move to retain her services for the 2019-20 season, with two nominations and a Primera Iberdrola Player of the Week award.

The 33-year-old went on to shine brightly in her second season as she scored 12 goals in 19 starts to power her side to seventh place and the semi-final of the Spanish Women's Cup before lockdown and the consequent cancellation owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Discussions with Logrono had long started, with the Equatoguinean keen to return to the Spanish capital before the start of the season.

However, after weeks of negotiations, Logrono and Boho agreed on a deal which will see her stay until 2022, making her the first player to earn an extension for next season.

"The EDF Logrono player, Jade Boho Sayo, has been renewed by the EDF Logroño Sports Club for two more seasons," the club announced via its website.

"One of the captains of the club's first women's team has reached an agreement with the Rioja entity to extend her relationship with the team from Logroño until the end of the 2021/2022 season.

"Jade Boho is a franchise player for EDF Logroño and a reference for the future project in which we want her to continue to be a cornerstone on which the successes of EDF Logroño revolve, thus becoming the first renewal for next season 2020/2021.

"From EDF Logroño we show our most complete satisfaction for the agreement with Jade Baho and we are sure that successes, work, enthusiasm and the desire to conquer new sporting challenges together are assured with this continuity until 2022."

Boho's contract extension means Logrono will not lose one of their leading strikers after the exit of Zambia's Barbara Banda in January as they gear up to challenge for domestic glory next season.

And the striker has taken to the social media to express her delight in signing a contract extension with Gerardo Leon's team.

"I'm very happy to be able to continue here and continue to contribute my own quota to the team," Boho wrote on Twitter.

"I promise to give my best always. Thank you for this opportunity."

Muy feliz de poder continuar aquí y seguir aportando mi granito de arena.

Prometo dar lo mejor de mí siempre.

Gracias por esta oportunidad☺️😉😘⚽️❤️ https://t.co/iH5RUuGd2p — Jade Boho Sayo (@BohoSayo) June 2, 2020

With Boho's extension, Equatorial Guinea's Chuigoue Dorine, 's Grace Asantewaa and Cote d'Ivoire's Ida Guehai are expected to commit their future to the club in the coming days.