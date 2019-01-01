Lo Celso not thinking about Madrid or Barca as transfer speculation mounts

The Argentine says he is unconcerned with the Spanish giants, but isn't worried about a move or a potential return to PSG

Giovani Lo Celso says he is unconcerned by interest from and as he continues to make his way during his loan stint with .

The Argentinian international was loaned to Real Betis in August as he joined the club on a season-long deal from .

Lo Celso was originally bought by PSG in July 2016, as he joined from Argentine side Rosario Central several months later after being loaned back to the club.

The midfielder made 48 appearances in all competitions for PSG in 2017-18, scoring six goals as the club went on to win the league, Coupe de and Coupe de la Ligue.

But his future remains unsure and the 22-year-old is not yet sure of what his next step will be upon the expiration of his loan deal with Betis.



"A return to France? I don't know what may happen tomorrow. I try to focus on the present right now," Lo Celso told France Football.

"We'll see when the time comes. Barca and Real's interests, I don't think about that. I'm young and I still have a long career ahead of me.

"My main objective is to finish the season as high as possible (in the standings) with Betis."

He added: "You have to stay focused on what you're doing and continue to do what you're doing to keep moving forward. It's not good to think about the transfer window rumours."

Lo Celso has scored 12 goals in 36 matches for Betis, more than doubling the total of nine goals he'd scored in the four prior years to start his senior career.

Real Betis currently sit eighth in La Liga, only six points behind fourth-place .

Following the conclusion of the international break, Lo Celso and Real Betis return to league play with a visit to as the club looks to bounce back from a 4-1 loss to Barcelona last time out.