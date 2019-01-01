Lloris stretchered off in agony after suffering serious injury in gifting Brighton the lead

Hugo Lloris had to be stretched off in considerable pain as he suffered what appeared a serious injury to his left arm after gifting the lead in Saturday's Premier League clash.

The Frenchman dropped what appeared a routine catch from a cross from the left, allowing Neal Maupay to nod into the empty net from right underneath the crossbar.

Lloris then fell to the ground and was clearly in discomfort, with the Spurs goalkeeper receiving oxygen and eventually being stretchered off, to be replaced by Paulo Gazzaniga.

More to follow...