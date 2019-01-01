Liverpool's Sadio Mane named PFA Fans’ Player of the Month

The Senegalese star won the monthly accolade for the second time this season after garnering the highest number of fans’ votes

forward Sadio Mane has been named the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month for March.

The Reds have dominated the award since December with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk winning the honour before the Senegalese’s recent emergence.

After scoring five goals in five matches under the month in review, the 26-year-old has matched Van Dijk and Salah’s feats of being recognised by the PFA twice this season.

He won the award back in August and he has now beaten off challenges from Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, Leicester City duo Jamie and Wilfred Ndidi, Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Everton’s Lucas Digne.

Mane has been one of the standout players in Jurgen Klopp’s team this campaign with 17 Premier League goals as they chase their first top-flight title since 1990.

After firing blanks in Liverpool’s last two games, the fleet-footed attacker will be looking to rediscover his goalscoring touch when the Reds take on in Tuesday’s Uefa quarter-final clash.