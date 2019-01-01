Liverpool’s Mane ends 40-game Anfield hoodoo against Everton

The Senegalese hadn’t recorded an assist in his last 40 games at Anfield, however, he broke the curse against Marco Silva’s men on Wednesday

Sadio Mane made an assist at Anfield for the first time since March 2018 in ’s 5-2 triumph over on Wednesday.

Since his assist against 20 months ago, the international had gone 40 games without providing a goal on the Reds’ home ground across all competitions.

However, against Marco Silva’s men, Mane broke the hoodoo with two assists and a goal as Jurgen Klopp’s men strolled past the Toffees.

2 - Sadio Mane has assisted twice in a Premier League game for the first time since March 2018 v Watford. Delightful. pic.twitter.com/0VFgmPrZFk — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 4, 2019

Six minutes into the game, he assisted Divock Origi for the opener before helping Xherdan Shaqiri double Liverpool’s lead.

The 28-year-old rounded off the reigning European champions’ rampaging first-half display when he slotted in from the edge of the area at the height of another sweeping counter.

GGOOOAALLL! From defence to attack in stunning, lethal fashion. Mane and @trentaa98 combine. Sadio with a wonderful strike to make it four!!



[4-1] #LIVEVE #MerseysideDerby https://t.co/yn8F6ju9Sx — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 4, 2019

Victory for Liverpool keep them as Premier League Leaders with 43 points from 15 games – eight points above closest challengers, .

With 13 goals so far this, Mane would be hoping to get more goals when the Reds travel to the south coast to face struggling Bournemouth on Saturday.