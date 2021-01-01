Liverpool’s Curtis Jones dedicates Sheffield United goal to grieving Alisson

The goalkeeper was not present as the Reds claimed three points at Brammall Lane - but he was in the thoughts of his team-mates

Liverpool secured a 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Sunday and Curtis Jones, who opened the scoring, said that his goal was dedicated to their goalkeeper.

After a scoreless first half, the midfielder struck after 48 minutes, with a Joe Bryan own goal after the hour mark securing the win.

Victory means that Liverpool remain sixth in the Premier League, two points behind West Ham for a Champions League spot.

What was said?

Curtis Jones explained to Sky Sports: "It’s been a difficult time for me and the rest of the team.

"This goal is for Ally’s dad. If he sees this, this is for you bro.

"He’s a strong lad and a big part of the team. We miss him for sure. I’m dedicating my goal to him and his dad, and his family.

"It was a good team performance. I’m happy that we get the points and we can go again.

"Today was a good example of putting it all together. I am happy I score and I’m happy for the rest of the team."

What happened to Alisson’s dad?

Alisson’s dad sadly passed away recently after drowning while swimming in a lake near the family’s ranch in southern Brazil.

Article continues below

The Liverpool goalkeeper was unable to attend the private funeral service, which took place earlier this week, due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

He was not part of the Liverpool squad that travelled to Bramall Lane for the Premier League clash on Sunday.

Further Reading