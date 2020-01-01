‘Liverpool’s class of 2019-20 one of the best teams ever’ – Klopp’s side have ‘no weaknesses’, says Molby

The Reds legend admits that a side dominating the Premier League this season deserves to stand alongside the iconic teams he once graced

’s class of 2019-20 will go down as “one of the best football teams we have ever seen”, says Reds legend Jan Molby.

The Premier League title is all that Jurgen Klopp’s current crop are missing to underline their status as one of the finest sides on the planet.

A memorable last 12 months has seen , UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup crowns secured by the men from Merseyside.

More teams

They remain in the hunt for further European glory this term, while also making positive progress in the .

It is, though, a first top-flight crown in 30 years which is considered to be the Holy Grail, and a 22-point lead has been established in that particular race.

With Liverpool proving so dominant, and with star men across the field now considered to form part of the global elite, Molby admits that a standing among the all-time greats beckons.

A man who won three titles in his playing days told Express Sport: "This team will go down in history not just as a great Liverpool team, but in the big scheme of things as one of the best football teams we have ever seen.

“I have no doubt that. This is a side with no weaknesses. You get nothing cheap against this Liverpool team.

“There are no defensive errors. There are no cheap goals conceded from set-pieces. Everything you get you have to earn. So, it does now seem like a case of you're beaten before the first whistle blows.”

Molby, who formed part of the Reds squad which last tasted domestic glory back in 1990, added: “You know that to get a result against Liverpool you have to be at your absolute best mentally and physically.

“You have to produce at a level you very rarely can reach. I wouldn't call it mission impossible, but if someone had said two years ago this is where we are heading you'd have thought 'Wow'. And we are there now.”

It has been suggested that Liverpool’s relentless pursuit of silverware this season has been aided by a lack of competition, but former international Molby is not buying that.

He said of comparisons between the modern game and that of his era from the 1970s and 80s: “At the start of a season, rightly or wrongly, we were always favourites. But then trying to guess who would finish second, that could be very difficult.

Article continues below

“But for the past couple of years, and probably for another two or three to come, it will be between Liverpool and .

“When Liverpool and City are at their best they are both very effective in the way they play --- and they are equally brilliant.”

Liverpool, who are currently taking in their winter break, will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Carrow Road to face Norwich.