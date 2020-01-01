Liverpool interested in Wolves star Jota as Premier League champions step up summer transfer activity

The Reds have identified the Portugal international as an ideal signing to provide much-needed cover for their forward line

are interested in signing forward Diogo Jota as the Reds step up their transfer business ahead of next month’s deadline.

The Premier League champions have identified the international as an ideal signing to provide much-needed cover for their forward line heading into the hectic 2020-21 season.

Jota, 23, was left out of the Wolves squad for their tie at home to Stoke on Thursday, and is understood to be keen on a move to Anfield. There is growing confidence within the Liverpool camp that a deal can be completed.

The Reds completed the signing of Thiago Alcantara on Friday, the midfielder penning a four-year deal having finalised his £20 million (€22m/$26m) move, and now Jurgen Klopp is ready to turn his attention to adding a new attacker to his squad, as they prepare for this most hectic of seasons.

Liverpool have an interest in ’s Ismaila Sarr and would be interested in a deal should the Hornets lower their £35m (€38m/$45m) asking price - but Jota has now emerged as a strong alternative.

The versatile forward has scored 44 goals in 131 appearances since joining Wolves, initially on loan, from in 2017.

That move was made permanent the following summer, and in the Premier League Jota has managed 16 goals across the past two seasons, striking up a formidable partnership with Mexican star Raul Jimenez.

Wolves are reluctant to let him leave, but have signed the likes of Daniel Podence, Pedro Neto and Fabio Silva in the past 12 months.

They are also closing in on the signing of Ki-Jana Hoever from Liverpool, though sources insist that that move is entirely separate to any potential deal for Jota. Hoever, the 18-year-old defender who has made four senior appearances for Liverpool, would cost in excess of £10m ($13m).

It promises to be a busy few weeks at Anfield, with and keen on signing striker Rhian Brewster on a permanent deal. Liverpool would also listen to offers for goalkeeper Loris Karius, midfielder Marko Grujic and winger Harry Wilson, while Xherdan Shaqiri’s future remains uncertain.