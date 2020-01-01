‘Liverpool & Werner are a marriage made in heaven’ – Aldridge urges Reds target to ignore Chelsea

With Jurgen Klopp being heavily linked with a raid on RB Leipzig, a former frontman is hoping to see another goalscorer arrive at Anfield

and Timo Werner would be “a marriage made in heaven”, says John Aldridge, with the striker urged to hold out for an approach from the Reds and ignore any rival interest expressed from the likes of .

The international remains a man in demand heading towards the next transfer window, with leading sides across Europe set to enter the market for another proven goalscorer.

Liverpool have been leading the race for Werner, with the 24-year-old leaving the door open for a move to Anfield to be made.

Jurgen Klopp is not his only admirer, though, with Chelsea also seeking further firepower, while Manchester United now need to find a replacement for Odion Ighalo and Barcelona want a long-term successor for Luis Suarez.

Aldridge is aware that a scramble is likely to be sparked for Werner, but he believes that Merseyside remains the ideal landing spot for a forward perfectly suited to Klopp’s system.

The former Reds frontman told the Liverpool Echo: “Liverpool and Timo Werner are a marriage made in heaven.

“From what I have seen of the striker, he would suit the Reds perfectly and offer a valuable option to Jurgen Klopp.

“He can play in every position across the front three and, in terms of his attributes, he has everything Liverpool would need. Especially his finishing.

“Many supporters will be watching Werner closely for the first time given the is the only major European league to have resumed following the suspension due to the coronavirus.

“And they’ll have surely been impressed by the manner in which he has already been knocking in the goals, particularly his hat-trick against at the weekend.

“It’s obvious Werner wants to come to Anfield. He’s talked it up enough times.

“And he’s right to say the way Liverpool play suits him. He would be better served moving to the Reds rather than going somewhere else such as Chelsea.

“Don’t get me wrong, he would be brilliant for Chelsea. But under Klopp, he could prosper even further.

“This is a manager who has helped improve obvious talent such as Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

“For the price we could reportedly get Werner – if the release clause is triggered – it’s relatively cheap for a player of his ilk.

“However, the financial uncertainty will no doubt leave all clubs, Liverpool included, cautious to spend big money on players this summer.

“If Liverpool decide the deal is right, then I hope Werner is bought. I hope we don’t mess it up.”

Werner’s hat-trick in his most recent outing for Leipzig has taken him onto 30 goals for the season across all competitions, while he now boasts 91 efforts through 152 outings in total for his current employers.