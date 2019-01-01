Liverpool were fearful of defeat before Porto triumph, reveals Sadio Mane

The Reds sealed a semi-final place in the elite European club competition with another commanding display in Portugal

Sadio Mane has admitted that some his teammates were ‘scared’ during the early stages of Wednesday's Uefa match against .

Despite early pressure from their Portuguese hosts to try and overturn a two-goal deficit from the first leg, the Reds romped to a 4-1 victory at the Estadio do Dragao to bag a 6-1 aggregate win.

Mane cooled down the nerves with his opening effort in the 26th minute before Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Virgil van Dijk sealed the win to render Eder Militao’s strike a mere consolation.

The victory saw Jurgen Klopp’s men set up a date with leaders in the semi-final.

Mane, though has disclosed that the game was tough at the beginning, which was a concern for for some of the other players on the substitutes bench.

“At the beginning it was tough. Everyone was scared on the bench but the team spirit was great, we pushed and finally we scored,” Mane told BT Sport.

"I thought I was offside. It was an important goal but the most important thing was to qualify for the semi-final.”

Mane’s goal against Porto saw him equal Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o’s record as the third African player to score 10 or more goals in the knockout stage of the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Mane’s are drawn in group C for the 2019 scheduled to start on June 21.

Aliou Cisse's charges kick-start their campaign in the Africa showpiece against on June 23 before slugging it out with four days after and play their final group game against on July 1.