Liverpool vs Napoli: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Liverpool return to the UK to face Napoli at Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium, hoping for a more serene experience following a somewhat tumultuous pre-season campaign so far.
Jurgen Klopp's side are already five friendlies deep into a packed schedule with Wednesday's clash with Lyon still to come, and the curtain-raising Community Shield clash with Manchester City only a week away.
With the Serie A season still almost a month away and fixtures not yet released, Napoli's primary focus will be working up match fitness as they gear up for just their third match of pre-season.
|Game
|Liverpool vs Napoli
|Date
|Sunday, July 28
|Time
|5pm BST / 12pm ET
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In the United States (US), the game can be streamed live on B/R Live.
|US TV channel
|Online stream
|N/A
|B/R Live
In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on LFC TV and can be live streamed via LFC TV GO.
|UK TV channel
|Online stream
|LFC TV
|LFC TV GO
Squads & Team News
|Position
|Liverpool squad
|Goalkeepers
|Mignolet, Kelleher, Lonergan
|Defenders
|Van Dijk, Matip, Lovren, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Gomez, Van den Berg
|Midfielders
|Henderson, Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Lallana, Kent, Phillips, Jones, Ejaria, Woodburn, Wilson, Chirivella, Elliott
|Forwards
|Origi, Brewster, Awoniyi
Liverpool XI: Mignolet; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Milner; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Origi, Wijnaldum.
|Position
|Napoli squad
|Goalkeepers
|Meret, Karnezis
|Defenders
|Manolas, Ghoulam, Hysaj, De Lorenzo, Chiriches, Maksimovic, Luperto, Rui, Malcuit
|Midfielders
|Ruiz, Verdi, Elmas, Gaetano, Zielinski, Younes
|Forwards
|Insigne, Mertens, Milik, Callejon
Like Liverpool, Napoli will be without Allan, Adam Ounas, David Ospina and Kalidou Koulibaly due to their participation in the summer internationals. New signing Elif Elmas could play following his transfer from Fenerbahce.
Betting & Match Odds
Liverpool are evens favourites to win the match with bet365 . Napoli meanwhile can be backed at 12/5, while a draw is priced at 11/4.
Click here to see all of bet365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.
Match Preview
These teams met in the group stage of last season's Champions League, with each team earning a 1-0 win on home soil.
Napoli's initial win in Italy was part of an early scare which almost saw the eventual winners dumped out at the earliest possible stage, with Alisson's reaction save from Arkadiusz Milik in the dying seconds at Anfield keeping the Reds' hopes alive.
After swatting aside Bradford and Tranmere, Liverpool did nog manage a win on their pre-season tour of the United States, with Jurgen Klopp raising concerns about the long-term fitness of his players amid a packed schedule.
They start the new season against Manchester City at Wembley next weekend looking to lay down a marker ahead of the Premier League title race, with the UEFA Super Cup against Chelsea also squeezed into the calendar early on.
Napoli find out their fixtures for the Serie A season on Monday with the new campaign still almost a month away, and Carlo Ancelotti's main concerns for the time being remain on the transfer front.
They look set to miss out on Nicolas Pepe to Arsenal, while the long-running saga surrounding James Rodriguez could end in disappointment with the Colombian looking increasingly likely to stay in Madrid - either with Real or Atletico.
With the likes of Juventus and the Milan teams both active in the transfer window, Napoli will be hopeful of making at least one marquee signing as they once again attempt the Sisyphean task of pushing themselves past Juve to the top of the Serie A mountain.