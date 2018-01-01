Liverpool vs Manchester United: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Jurgen Klopp's side can reclaim their spot at the top of the table should they manage to beat the Red Devils at Anfield in Sunday's massive showdown

Liverpool face one of their biggest tests of the season when they host rivals Manchester United in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds will need to win against Man United in order to reassert themselves at the top of the table, after Man City won 3-1 over Everton on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho's side head into to the fixture sixth in the league and 16 points adrift of their Merseyside foes, but find themselves with a conundrum – as a victory would give the advantage to their crosstown rivals Man City , while a win would give Liverpool momentum in their race for the Premier League title.

Game Liverpool vs Man United Date Sunday, December 16 Time 4pm GMT / 11am ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on Sky Sports and livestreamed on Sky GO Extra.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Sky GO Extra

Squads & Team News

Position Liverpool players Goalkeepers Alisson, Mignolet, Kelleher Defenders Van Dijk, Lovren, Robertson, Moreno Midfielders Fabinho, Henderson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Shaqiri, Keita Forwards Salah, Firmino, Mane, Sturridge

Klopp faces a defensive injury crisis heading into Sunday, with Joe Gomez (fractured leg), Trent Alexander-Arnold (foot) and Joel Matip (fractured collarbone) all out of the clash.

Dejan Lovren and Virgil van Dijk are the only two fit senior central defenders in the squad, with just the likes of youngsters Conor Masterson and George Johnston in reserve.

James Milner faces a late injury test as he recovers from a muscle cramp, though if fit, could fill in at right-back.

Rhian Brewster and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are long-term injury absentees.

Potential Liverpool XI: Alisson; Milner, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Position Man United players Goalkeepers De Gea, Grant, Romero Defenders Smalling, Jones, Dalot, Shaw, Bailly, Young, Valencia, Darmian Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Matic, McTominay, Herrera, Lingard, Pereira, Fred, Fellaini, Gomes, Hamilton Forwards Lukaku, Rashford, Martial, Chong, Bohui

Mourinho is also facing a defensive crisis of similar calibre , with up to nine players set to miss out on the clash.

Marcos Rojo's withdrawal against Valencia in the mid-week leaves him to be a doubt to face Liverpool, while the fitness levels of Diogo Dalot, Matteo Darmian and Luke Shaw are questionable as well.

Victor Lindelof is also injured (groin) while Chris Smalling, who just signed a new contract with the Red Devils, missed out on the trip in mid-week and is a doubt for the showdown.

Alexis Sanchez has been ruled out with injury until the New Year, while Anthony Martial is recovering from a muscle complaint.

Potential Man United XI: De Gea; Young, Bailly, Jones, Shaw; Herrera, Matic, Fellaini; Lingard, Lukaku, Rashford.

Betting & Match Odds

Liverpool are priced at odds of winning 8/15 according to bet 365 , while a draw is available at 7/2. A win for Man United is priced at 11/1.

Match Preview

Liverpool are unbeaten in the Premier League and remain the only team in the English top-flight to have avoided defeat all season following Man City's loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend .

In doing so, Liverpool have found themselves in pole position as title challengers and a win over Man United would lift them to one point above Pep Guardiola's side.

They will be buoyed from their memorable 1-0 victory over Napoli in the mid-week during their final Champions League group stage game, a goal from Mohamed Salah and a spectacular stoppage-time save from Alisson securing their spot in the last 16 of the competition .

Klopp, however, has failed to win over Mourinho's Man United side in four attempts so far, drawing three times and losing their most recent meeting (a 2-1 loss in March this year).

Mourinho's team have only won one of their last five Premier League games – and also lost their mid-week Champions League fixture against Valencia, though they already secured a spot in the knockout round – and will be eager to be the first team to subject Liverpool to a league defeat of the season.

A win for the Red Devils at Anfield however, will only take them to 29 points and five points behind Arsenal heading into Sunday (who play earlier in the day).

Guardiola, for his part, revealed that he would indeed be tuning into the fixture : "Of course. It's a nice game to watch. I will watch it."