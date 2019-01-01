Liverpool vs Chelsea: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Jurgen Klopp's side face a potentially season-defining visit from Maurizio Sarri's Blues as they look to keep their title ambitions on track

With one foot into the semi-finals after their midweek win over Porto, turn their attention back to their pursuit of Premier League glory as they welcome to Anfield on Sunday.

Goals from Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino ensured that the Reds' dream of European success remains on the right track but their fate remains out of their hands domestically thanks to 's game in hand.

Jurgen Klopp knows that the best his side can hope for is for Pep Guardiola's men to slip up over the final few weeks, but he will be acutely aware that his own side have to deliver the goods, particularly against another ferocious opponent.

Maurizio Sarri's Blues are themselves embroiled in a battle to claim a top four spot and Champions League football next season, though they left it late to seal victory in their Europa League tie on Thursday after Marcos Alonso scored an 86th minute winner against Slavia Prague.

Squads & Team News

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Alisson, Mignolet, Kelleher Defenders Van Dijk, Moreno, Matip, Robertson Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Phillips Midfielders Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner, Henderson Forwards Mane, Salah, Firmino, Sturridge, Shaqiri, Origi

Andy Robertson will most likely be handed a recall after missing the win over through suspension, relieving James Milner at left-back.

He may step into midfield however, at the expense of Naby Keita.

Potential Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Fabinho, Henderson, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Position Chelsea squad Goalkeepers Kepa, Caballero, Bulka Defenders Rudiger, Alonso, Zappacosta, Cahill, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Emerson Midfielders Jorginho, Kante, Barkley, Pedro, Loftus-Cheek, Ampadu, Hudson-Odoi, Moses, Willian, Kovacic Forwards Hazard, Giroud, Higuain

After sitting out of the starting line-up for the win over Slavia Prague, Eden Hazard will be expected to reclaim his place for the domestic crunch clash.

Otherwise, Maurizio Sarri may keep faith with the same side who triumphed in the .

Potential Chelsea starting XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Alonso; Barkley, Jorginho, Kovacic; Pedro, Hazard, Willian.

Match Preview

On track to reach the Champions League for the second season in a row with a win against Porto on Tuesday, Liverpool must return their attention to their dreams of a maiden Premier League crown as they prepare for the visit of Chelsea.

The Reds lead the table by two points heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures, with Manchester City snapping at their heels – and they could be displaced from the top of the pile by the time they walk out at Anfield due to their rivals' earlier kick-off against .

Coupled with the fact that Pep Guardiola’s side still have a game in hand and it remains absolutely essential for Jurgen Klopp that his side prevail in all of their remaining domestic encounters to give themselves the best possible chance of claiming silverware.

Their win over their Portuguese visitors at least gives them an advantage for the reverse second leg in Europe later this week, but it will be the Blues who occupy their mind first and foremost.

Maurizio Sarri’s side picked up a win themselves on the continent, in the Europa League on Thursday against Slavia Prague, but will be just as focused on sealing a top four spot in the Premier League to seal a Champions League place next season too, making them a serious threat for their hosts.

Klopp has already highlighted the danger of Eden Hazard, likely back in the fold after being rested in midweek, as a key player for the visitors, though one he believed his side could neutralise.

“Eden Hazard on his day, he can be the world’s best immediately,” he told his pre-match press conference. “He [has] had a brilliant career, and it’s not over. He has a lot of things I like in football; he’s a good player.

“But like all good players, he has to play against us, and we [will] try everything to deny at least a couple of his skills. That would help us.”

Chelsea star Willian has also talked up the quality that Liverpool possess, noting that they represent a serious threat and are currently in excellent form.

“We know that [they are good],” he noted. “We know how they play, we know how dangerous they are.

“They have great players. They are in a good moment, so we have to be ready.”