Share Follow GOAL on Google

Andoni Iraola remains optimistic over Victor Munoz's knee injury after the winger limped off during Liverpool's 3-0 Champions League win against Club Brugge. Despite the £34.5 million summer signing leaving the pitch in significant discomfort, the manager offered a hopeful update ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Everton.

Advertisement

Munoz limps off in Liverpool win

Iraola says he remains optimistic regarding Munoz's fitness after the winger was forced off with a knee injury during Liverpool's 3-0 Champions League victory over Club Brugge on Wednesday night.

The 23-year-old suffered the blow in the closing stages of the first half in Belgium. Although Munoz looked in significant discomfort as he departed, he was able to limp off the pitch without needing a stretcher. His premature exit proved to be the sole concern on an otherwise comfortable European evening for Liverpool, leaving the club waiting anxiously to learn the extent of the damage.

Iraola offers hopeful post-match injury update

Speaking after the win in Belgium, Iraola admitted that seeing Munoz forced off dampened the mood despite the convincing scoreline. However, the Liverpool boss revealed that the winger's outlook had already improved by the time the match concluded.

"It was the worst part of the game, definitely," Iraola said, as quoted by Metro. "He was in a lot of pain when he left the pitch. He was a lot more positive after the game had finished. In the moment it was very, very painful. After the game I spoke with him and he was a little bit more optimistic."

Advertisement Advertisement

Liverpool cruise past Brugge despite setback

Munoz joined Liverpool in the summer after completing a £34.5 million transfer from Osasuna. The club's medical staff will now evaluate how the joint reacts before determining whether the issue is minor or more serious.

Related Topics

"It was a knock on the knee so now we have to assess him if the knee presents well tomorrow and it's just a knock or, obviously, it's very early to tell if there's something more than a knock," Iraola explained.

Despite losing Munoz before the interval, Liverpool still produced a clinical display to dispatch Club Brugge. Two goals from Alexander Isak, alongside a strike from Florian Wirtz, sealed the 3-0 triumph and made it four wins in five Champions League matches this season.

Advertisement

Munoz faces race for Everton clash

Attention now turns swiftly to Thursday's assessment as the Reds await clarity on whether Munoz has avoided a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Iraola's side return to Premier League action on Sunday with an away fixture against Everton. Whether the £34.5 million winger recovers in time to feature this weekend remains to be seen.