Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Brighton

The Reds are seeking to get back on track after suffering successive defeats for the first time this season

Liverpool’s undefeated start to the Premier League season was ended on January 3 by Manchester City, who beat them 2-1, then four days later Wolves got the better of Jurgen Klopp’s men in the FA Cup.

After five months of blistering football, there is little to suggest that this is anything more than a dip from the Reds, who are expected to bounce back against Brighton on Saturday.

Klopp can throw his full strength at the Amex Stadium, with only three games to play before the end of January, when the tempo of the season will pick up once more.

Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's game...

Liverpool Injuries

In the defence, Liverpool remain without Joe Gomez and Joel Matip due to a fractured leg and a broken collarbone respectively, although the latter could play against Crystal Palace next week.

Dejan Lovren is out with a hamstring problem, though no timescale has been put on the centre-back’s return.

Rhian Brewster and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are on the long term injury list.

Jordan Henderson is expected to be fit after he missed Monday’s game with Wolves due to a minor complaint.

Liverpool Suspensions

Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game.

Liverpool Likely Line-Up

The relaxed nature of the Reds’ fixture list in the weeks ahead means that Jurgen Klopp can afford to name his strongest available squad for this match.

Such are the problems at centre-back, it seems likely that the versatile Fabinho will drop in to play alongside Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the defence. The Brazilian is only their fifth choice in that role, with Ki-Jana Hoever set to take up a spot on the bench.

Fabinho’s void in midfield could be filled by either Henderson or Xherdan Shaqiri, but otherwise the team should pick itself.

Brighton team news

Goalkeeper Maty Ryan and Alireza Jahanbakhsh are away on Asian Cup duty with Australia and Iran respectively, so miss out.

On the injury front, Albion are bereft of Bernardo from their defence and Jose Izquierdo.

TV Channel & Kick-Off Time

The fixture will be played during the blackout period of games in the UK, meaning that it will not be broadcast or available for live stream.

In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 10am ET

