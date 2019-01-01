Liverpool target Havertz uncertain if Bayern move is 'next and right step'

The 20-year-old has admitted he sees his future away from Bayer Leverkusen but is not yet certain on where or when he will depart

Reported and target Kai Havertz has admitted he is uncertain if playing for the champions is the “next and right step” for him, while conceding he is likely to move on from in the future.

The 20-year-old Havertz is considered one of Europe’s brightest young talents, having exploded onto the scene last season with Leverkusen.

The midfielder scored 17 times in the Bundesliga, which was good for fourth place in the Golden Boot race, while adding another three goals in the .

Bayern and Liverpool have been among the clubs linked with Havertz, though both player and club have ruled out a sale this summer.

And speaking to Bild, Havertz admitted uncertainty over whether Bayern are the right club for him when he does decide to depart, though he added it is not his primary focus at the moment.

“I really don’t know yet whether Bayern is the next and right step for me,” Havertz told Bild.

“I also don’t know whether foreign countries would not be more suitable for me. I really don’t think too much about it at the moment.

“I have that self-confidence, yes [I could play for Bayern]. But the same applies to other clubs as well.”

However, while he is not considering a move at the moment, Havertz conceded that a transfer is in his future at some point, even if his focus remains on his current club.

“I am honest, at some point the next step must come for me,” Havertz said. "But I’m not going to worry about when exactly that will happen.

“What counts now is Bayer Leverkusen. We still have a lot to do. Leverkusen very quickly signaled that they wanted to keep me.

“That’s why it wasn’t an issue for me. Now I’m starting my 10th year here, maybe we can make it a golden one for the club.

“What will happen afterwards has not yet been decided. There is no club where I have already signed.”