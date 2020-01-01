From FA Cup heroics to "spaghetti legs" - Join Liverpool legend Bruce Grobbelaar on the Standard Chartered Soundboard

Bruce Grobbelaar is a name that resonates among the fans of .

The Zimbabwean custodian spent 13 seasons at Anfield, from 1981 to 1994, establishing himself as a legendary figure among the Reds faithful.

Remembered for his gymnastic-like athletic ability, unflappable confidence and eccentric and flamboyant style of play, Grobbelaar made 628 appearances for Liverpool over the 13 years and won six English league titles and a European Cup trophy apart from countless other silverware.

Grobbelaar moved to Liverpool from and made an immediate impression on his debut for the club in 1981 against . Though Liverpool lost the game 1-0, manager Bob Paisley was impressed. So much so that he played 317 consecutive matches for the Reds from that point on.

One of his most memorable performances came against in the 1986 final where Liverpool vanquished their arch-rivals 3-1. Grobbelaar came up with some big saves and even pulled off the famous 'Kangaroo leap' to keep Alan Hansen's headed backpass from going in. Had he not done that, would have been 2-1 up at that point.

Of course, Grobbelaar's most famous moment in a Liverpool shirt came during the 1984 European Cup final where his 'spaghetti legs' captured all the attention. After and Liverpool were tied at 1-1 after the end of extra-time, penalty shootouts were required. Grobbelaar's wobbly knees and shaky legs during Francesco Graziani’s run up to his spotkick put him off and he ended up skying his effort. Liverpool won the shootout 4-2, with Grobbelaar's antics being termed 'spaghetti legs'.

By the time Grobbelaar left Liverpool, he had distinguished himself in a Red shirt.

