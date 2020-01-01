Liverpool star Salah tests positive for Covid-19, Egyptian FA confirms

The Reds forward has been on international duty with his country, but will now have to self isolate after confirmation he has coronavirus

forward Mohamed Salah has tested positive for coronavirus, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has announced.

Salah is currently on international duty but will now have to enter self-isolation.

A statement on the EFA website said: "The medical swab conducted on our national football team showed that our player, Mohamed Salah, the star of Liverpool, is infected with coronavirus after his test came positive, although he does not suffer from any symptoms, while the other members of the team tested negative

"Our international star underwent the medical protocol after contact between the doctor of the team. Mohammed Abu Al-Ola, and his English club Liverpool, in addition to isolating him inside his room and also isolating all contacts.

"Our star is subject to more checks during the coming hours."

The news is a fresh blow for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who has already lost central defender Joe Gomez during this international break. The defender was injured during a training session and had to undergo surgery on his knee, he now faces months out.

Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also long-term absentees with injury for the Premier League champions.

The only silver lining for Liverpool is the case of Xherdan Shaqiri. He posted a false positive when initially being diagnosed with coronavirus while on international duty with last month and did not have to miss any games after passing the second round of testing.

However both Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara have previously tested positive and were forced to miss the Premier League visit to , which Liverpool lost 7-2 in a stunning collapse.

Salah had been called up for ahead of a double header against Togo in qualification. He is set to miss the home game tomorrow and is unlikely to feature in the away match on Tuesday.

He has been in superb form for Liverpool this season, scoring eight goals in as many Premier League games, and 10 strikes in 13 matches in all competitions.

The Reds will now be sweating on the fitness of their star attacker, ahead of a return to English top-flight action at home to current Premier League leaders on November 21, followed by a home clash against four days later.