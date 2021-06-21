Liverpool ready to sell £10m-rated Williams with Southampton, Leeds and Wolves all keen

The 20-year-old is understood to be keen to move in search of regular football, and he will have no shortage of suitors in the Premier League

Liverpool are prepared to sell Neco Williams this summer, Goal can confirm, with Southampton, Wolves and Leeds all keen on signing the Wales international.

The Reds value the 20-year-old at around £10 million ($14m), and it is understood that Williams, who has established himself as understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold over the past 18 months, is keen to move in search of regular first-team football.

That means a summer switch looks increasingly likely, with a host of suitors expected to firm up their interest in a player who has made 25 appearances for Liverpool since making his debut in October 2019.

Southampton, Goal understands, will be at the front of the queue. They tried to sign Williams, initially on loan, in January, and have a long-standing interest.

The Saints are in the market for a right-back to compete with Kyle Walker-Peters, and the fact Williams also can play at left-back, as he did for Wales against Italy at Euro 2020 on Sunday, will certainly appeal to Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.

Wolves, too, expressed an interest in the Reds academy graduate last summer, though they eventually signed another young defender, Ki-Jana Hoever, from Liverpool in a deal which could eventually cost them £13m ($18m).

Leeds are another club to have made enquiries, while Burnley, Aston Villa and Norwich are also admirers - though the latter would only be expected to make a move should Max Aarons, their first-choice right-back, move on.

Several departures are expected at Anfield in the coming weeks, as the club look to offload a number of fringe and youth players.

Harry Wilson, another Wales international, is likely to be sold after Euro 2020, with at least six clubs at home and abroad keen on the 23-year-old winger. Wilson has spent the last three-and-a-half seasons on loan, with Hull, Derby, Bournemouth and Cardiff, and is now keen to secure a permanent transfer.

Marko Grujic is in a similar position, with Porto interested in making his loan move permanent. The Serbian midfielder does have suitors in Italy and Germany as well, however, with Liverpool valuing him at around £15m ($21m).

Decisions will be made over the likes of Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, Xherdan Shaqiri and Ben Davies, all of whom have struggled for regular game-time, while Nat Phillips is another whose future is unclear, despite the centre-back’s strong end to the season.

Sheyi Ojo and Loris Karius will be sold if suitable offers are received, as would Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi, who has finally secured a UK work permit some six years after joining the club.

Liam Millar is likely to be loaned out to the Championship, Ben Woodburn could move on and loan offers are expected for young defender Rhys Williams too.

Others have already departed. Gini Wijnaldum is joining Paris Saint-Germain after his contract expired, Sepp van den Berg has signed for Preston on a season-long loan deal and another young centre-back, Remi Savage, is moving to Newcastle on a three-year contract having turned down the Reds’ offer of a new deal.

Midfielder Liam Coyle has been released and is set to join Accrington Stanley in League One, while Yasser Larouci will also be departing.

