Liverpool prepare £27m Thiago offer as they step up pursuit of Bayern star

The Reds are finally making their move for the Spain international and are confident of reaching an agreement with the Bavarian giants

are preparing to make a £27 million ($30m/$35m) offer to for midfielder Thiago Alcantara, Goal can confirm.

The Reds are stepping up their efforts to land the winner as Jurgen Klopp looks to add further quality to his midfield.

Any move for Thiago is not understood to impact on Georginio Wijnaldum's future, who is still part of the club's plans for the 2020-21 campaign despite strong interest from Ronald Koeman's .

More teams

More to follow...